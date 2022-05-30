LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department posted on social media Friday that retired K-9 Officer Zeta has passed away. The department says Zeta was a tremendous working dog who loved life, and always wanted to please her handler.

Although the department is sad, it is also very grateful that Zeta retired and had a loving home where she lived out her final years.

Zeta worked for the Bellmead Police Department before coming to the Lorena Police Department. Before this, she lived in California.

The department says, “We will forever remember the service that Zeta committed to the citizens of Texas.”