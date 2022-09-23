WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco tradition for people of all ages is returning this weekend!

The goals of the Waco Wild West 100 are to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, and to donate to local nonprofits. Additional funds raised over the years have been donated to Be the Match, local bike clubs, veterans, remote radio operators, school bike rodeos, and many more worthy causes.

This year’s event will start at Heritage Square at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the ride lasting until 2 p.m. There is also a Virtual Ride Option for those who want to do the event on their own time and schedule and still earn that finisher medal!

For information on how to register, and to see a weekend schedule, you can visit the event’s website.

The Waco Wild West 100 has been around since 1985. The 2022 event is sponsored by Skittles.