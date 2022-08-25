HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School.

Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”

The district later said the disturbance in the area shortly after 8 a.m. Students are now safe at school, and there was no active threat towards students inside the building at any time.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News there were no injuries reported in the incident. No suspects were identified. Shipley said it appeared one shot was fired near the corner of Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.