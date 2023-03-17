Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 74-year-old man has been arrested after a driver reported a road rage incident in which a handgun was displayed.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the arrest of Carl Wilbur Polk came after officers took a report on Hewitt Drive on Wednesday. The victim told officers it happened after another driver was told not to speed through a school zone by another driver. The victim said the man then displayed a handgun, then drove off.

Police say no shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Police were able to identify Polk as a suspect, and he was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.

Polk remained in the jail on Friday, where – as of late morning – his bond had not been set.