Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning.

Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.

No one was injured and the robber was gone by the time police got to the credit union.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Waco Police Department

at 254-750-7500. You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, if

that tip leads to an arrest you could receive up to $2,000.