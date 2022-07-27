Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is being held on multiple charges following a Monday robbery at a Waco store – which included hitting a store employee in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Officers were called to a store located in the 300 block of North Valley Mills Drive regarding this robbery, which resulted in an injury.

Officers were told that a man was trying to take items from the store without paying for them, and when they tried to stop him, grabbed the fire extinguisher and started spraying them with it.

The man was then accused of striking one person in the back of the head with the fire extinguisher itself. He left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police were able to identify Jontre Pipkin as a suspect in this case, and quickly got him into custody. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges including robbery causing bodily injury – which is a second-degree felony – assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief for the damage to the building.

Pipkin remained in the jail on Wednesday, with bond amounts totaling $23,000.