Lorena, Tx (FOX 44) — A 79-year-old Robinson man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Lorena.

Police report Jimmy Nelson Bass was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley, who ordered an autopsy.

Officers were notified of a traffic crash on the I-35 frontage road in Lorena about 9:15 Tuesday morning.

Officers arriving on the scene found that a Toyota Highlander had run off the roadway and down into a nearby retaining pond in front of Brookshire Brothers Grocery.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.