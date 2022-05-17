McLennan County (FOX 44) — The Robinson Police Department is downplaying a rumor that escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez has been seen in the area.

The department tells FOX 44 News the rumor started around noon Tuesday, after someone saw an unknown person. There was a search of the area but it was quickly called off when nothing was found.

Robinson Police Chief Rich Addreucci posted on Facebook that there is no reason to believe that convicted killer Lopez is in the area.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Courtesy TDCJ)

We are seeing a lot of rumors and talk on social media about a manhunt in Robinson for the escaped inmate from Leon County. Robinson PD is not aware of any active search in or around our city. We have no reason to believe he is here and we are operating as normal. I wish I had more information to provide or to tell you all how the rumors got started; but, I don’t know anything more than I’m sharing here.” Chief Rich Addreucci

A viewer tells FOX 44 News that several little league baseball games were canceled because of the rumor.

Lopez escaped custody Thursday while being transferred from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical condition.

TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst says they believe Lopez is still in Leon County. He did tell FOX 44 News that investigators are following up on every lead.

If you have any information about Lopez, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. You could receive up to $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Lopez, thought to be affiliated with the Mexican mafia, was serving a life sentence for a capital murder out of Hildalgo County and attempted murder out of Webb County.

According to KGNS, Lopez killed a man with a pickax after kidnapping him for ransom to settle a drug debt. He also was involved in a shooting of a Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2004, KGNS reported.