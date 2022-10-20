Robinson, Tx (FOX44) – A bizarre robbery involving shots fired from a handgun and the brandishing of a machete led to the arrest of two men in Robinson on Wednesday night.

A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East Rocket Road as two men arrived to try to get a set of tools from a car at a worksite where remodeling work was being done. When they arrived, they found the lock on a gate was changed and they were unable to get in.

While there, they were approached by two men – one of them displayed a handgun and fired shots, while the other was reported to have been swinging a machete.

The victims were not hit and fled in their vehicle, though police said the car suffered damage from being struck by the machete.

A wallet and cash were taken from the victims. The victims fled to safety without being hurt and called police.

Following their investigation, officers found and detained two men – one of whom was the former employer of one of the victims. Police recovered the stolen property, along with a handgun and a machete.

Bayron Colindres. Hector David Reyes.

23-year-old Bayron Colindres and 38-year-old Hector David Reyes are both charged with Robbery. Both were transported to the McLennan County Jail, where they remained on Thursday morning.