ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts.

A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.

Robinson Police say that because of Laura’s actions, the police and Fire Departments were able to focus on shutting down the roadway, securing the scene and assisting the other party involved in the accident. Laura stayed with the victim to offer comfort and aid until AMR arrived.

Laura’s act of kindness and bravery did not go unnoticed. The Police Department says Laura makes them proud to serve the town, and she reminded them of how amazing and thoughtful the citizens can be.

The Police Department was proud to present Laura with a Citizenship Recognition award and a challenge coin due to her assistance.