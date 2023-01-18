Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Food delivery robots can now be seen scurrying around the Baylor University campus.

Grubhub and Starship Technologies have rolled out their robot food delivery service with Starship s fleet of 20 autonomous, on-demand robots delivering from seven campus eateries at this time: Panda Express, Steak n Shake, two Starbucks locations, Which Wich, Moe s and Rising Roll.

The University ‘s more than 20,000 students, faculty and staff on campus now can use the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks from these retail eateries to be delivered to any building on campus, typically within minutes. The service also works with student meal plan Dining Dollars.

“Technology and great food service go hand in hand. We are excited to have these delivery bots on site to enhance the student experience and make dining on campus that much easier,” said Sean McMahon, resident district manager with Baylor Dining. “These smart robots are also fun to see around campus. We hope the Baylor community enjoys this automated service from some of our on-campus retail locations.”

To get started, users open the Grubhub app, choose from a range of their favorite food or drink items, then select the location for their delivery to be sent. They can then watch as the robot makes its journey to them, via an interactive map.

Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert and can then meet and unlock it through the app. The delivery usually takes just a matter of minutes, depending on the menu items ordered and the distance the robot must travel. Each robot can carry up to 20 lbs. the equivalent of about three shopping bags of goods.