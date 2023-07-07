Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 66-year-old Waco man is facing felony charges of assaulting a security guard after a large rock was thrown into a glass emergency room door at a Waco hospital.

Charles Henry Isaac was arrested on charges of felony assault bodily injury of a security officer following the incident at the Ascension Providence Medical Center on Thursday.

Officers were called to Ascension Providence at 6901 Medical Parkway at 9:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told that a patient had thrown a large rock into the glass doors of the ER. The arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that when the security officer approached and told him he could not be throwing rocks into the glass doors, the officer was attacked and punched in the face. The affidavit further stated that the entire event was captured on security camera video.

Isaac was taken into custody and was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Friday. His bail has not been set as of late Friday morning.