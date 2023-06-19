Riesel, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports one person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Riesel early Monday morning.

Initial reports indicate it occurred on Highway 6, near Mount Moriah Road north of Riesel, about 3 a.m. One person was reported to have been very seriously injured, and was transported to the hospital. Other victim information was not immediately available.

The roadway was reported cleared shortly after the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.