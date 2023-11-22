WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to increasing food costs, the Salvation Army of McLennan County is lending a hand by offering Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need.

The organization will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Community Kitchen, located at 300 Webster Avenue in Waco. This will be the 132nd year of this event.

In addition, the Salvation Army of McLennan County is looking for volunteers for the event. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at The Salvation Army Waco/McLennan County – Volunteer Console (cervistech.com) or contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 254-756-7271.

The organization is also asking for pies, cookies and cakes to be donated for the event. You can drop off any donations at 4721 W. Waco Drive, or by mailing a check to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710. Please note “Thanksgiving Meals” on the check memo line.