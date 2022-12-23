WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Waco annually hosts holiday dinners for the homeless and those in need, and this year is no different.

This year’s event will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco. The organization says a Christmas meal is being provided with help from donors and corporate sponsors.

Featured menu items this year include honey ham with pineapple, steamed broccoli, au gratin potatoes, corn casserole, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, tea and water. Pies, cookies and desserts have been donated by Wacoans.

For more information on this year’s Christmas Luncheon, you can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. For more information about the Salvation Army of Waco, you can visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco or call 254-756-7271.