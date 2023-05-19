WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for its biggest fans – in more ways than one.

As part of National Salvation Army Week, the organization is asking the community to bring a new box fan out to the Family Store Donation Center drive-thru this Friday – from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is for anybody needing relief from the heat during the upcoming summer months.

In addition, donations of new boxed fans can be made until May 31.

The Family Store Donation Center is located at 4721 W Waco Drive. For more information, you can call (254) 756-7271 or visit the Salvation Army Waco’s website.