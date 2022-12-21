WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As much of Texas is bracing itself for several days of sub-freezing temperatures, The Salvation Army in Waco is providing a warming station and emergency shelter.

The shelter is located at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco, and provides overnight arrangements for men, women, and families all year round. The company also makes plans to accommodate additional overnight guests when the weather is particularly cold.

In addition, the annual Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve – and Salvation Army Officers, staff, and volunteers are working hard this week to raise essential funds to make basic services including shelter, meals, and emergency financial assistance possible all year round in Waco.

To make a donation, or for more information about the warming station and inclement weather shelter, you can call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271, visit Waco Corps (salvationarmy.org), or stop by at 4271 W. Waco Drive.