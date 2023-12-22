WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army Waco is preparing for its annual Christmas Day Luncheon in order to ensure that everyone in the community has a nice, warm meal.

The event will take place this Monday at 300 Webster Avenue, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meal will consist of hot, traditional holiday fare, and dessert. However, the Salvation Army is asking for dessert donations. These donations can be dropped off at 300 Webster Avenue from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

A number of volunteers are giving their time to make this event happen every year. Approximately 300 meals are serving during this event. These positions were filled in late November.

For more information about the Christmas Luncheon, you can call 254-379-2430. If you need any additional assistance from The Salvation Army Waco, you can call 254-756-7271.

