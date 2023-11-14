WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Would you like to be a bell ringer for Salvation Army Waco? Now is the time!

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 13 through December 24, with flexible schedule openings available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the organization’s primary fundraising efforts of the year.

The organization’s goal is to raise $180,000. Funds collected support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County – including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children and more.

Bell ringers will be stationed outside of stores throughout the community. The U.S. Marine Corps League will ring on December 17, at the entrance to Dillard’s at Richland Mall starting at 10 a.m.

Salvation Army Waco says the Red Kettle and the bell ringers signify serving those in need. What started as a kettle on a dock in San Francisco, hoping to raise money for a holiday meal, has now become a symbol of the holiday season.

If you would like to sign up, you can visit www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time you would like ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome.

In addition, the Salvation Army Waco has touched on other ways to can help during the holidays:

Be a Christmas Sponsor:

Sponsor a Red Kettle and have your company or organization name on one of our highly visible kettles and co-brand with one of the world’s most trusted charities.

Volunteer at the Community Kitchen:

Volunteers needed to help serve meals at our Community Kitchen between November and January, while our steady Baylor students are on break. Volunteers also needed for our traditional holiday meal on Christmas Day. The Thanksgiving Lunch is full.

You can call the Salvation Army Waco at 254-756-7271 or sign-up directly at http://sarmytx.org/volunteerwaco.

Host a Food Drive. Host a Toys for Tots Drive. Host a Christmas Gift Drive:

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities are especially important to many groups and service organizations. These include a food drive and collecting dry and/or canned goods for the Food Pantry. Collect and share new gift items such as slippers, socks, underwear, hats and gloves. These can be given out as gifts on Christmas Day to those who come to the organization’s Christmas Day meal. You can contact the Salvation Army for details at 254-756-7271 or at salarmywaco@gmail.com.

Decorate for the holidays:

Volunteer to decorate Salvation Army facilities, such shelters or the community kitchen with a festive, holiday theme.

If you need help, or want to help, you can reach out to the Salvation Army at 254-756-7271, email dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.