Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault.

In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.

Since then, his attorney has appealed the case a total of three times, the latest taking place in August of 2022. The two previous times, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the lower court’s rulings that would have triggered a new trial.

In September, Ukwuachu lost his appeal in front of the 10th Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, Ukwuachu appeared in the 54th District Court in Waco and was told he must serve the remainder of his 180 day sentence. He received credit for 71 days.

At the center of all of the appeals was cellphone records introduced by prosecutors to impeach the testimony of Ukwuachu’s roommate.

The roommate testified he was home on the night when the incident reportedly took place and heard nothing. Prosecutors claimed the phone records proved otherwise.

Ukwuachu’s attorney argued that prosecutors threatened or advised the roommate not to testify because they had the phone records, which were never entered as evidence.

Prosecutors said the phone records were never entered and since the roommate testified, there is no harm. The 10th Court of Appeals agreed with prosecutors.