Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 4:41 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 1600 block of South 18th Street and 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Officers say a Chrysler 300 was going east on S. 18th Street when it hit a Porsche SUV going south on Jack Kultgen. The SUV ran over the curb, hit a telephone pole, and flipped over on its hood.

An ambulance took the driver of the Chrysler to the hospital. One of the two passengers in the car died at the scene of the crash.

Three of the five people in the SUV went to a hospital and were treated for their injuries. One person is in critical condition.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.