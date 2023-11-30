McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new scam making its rounds.

Unknown individuals are calling people and saying they are McLennan County Sheriff’s Office members, specifically saying they are Captain Shawn Nixon. The callers are providing a number which is not associated with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has said that it, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will not ask for payment for fines or warrants from over the phone. No one will ask for gift cards or other monetary instruments in order to keep someone from being arrested.

If you would like to report any suspicious acitivities, you can contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5095.