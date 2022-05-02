WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is raising awareness of a unique type of scam.

The department has received multiple reports regarding someone posing as Police Chief Sheyrl Victorian’s son and asking for money. The department said on social media Monday morning that Chief Victorian does not have any children, and if she did she “would help them with the resources they need.”

The department says that if someone approaches residents and claims to be any part of Chief Victorian’s family and asks for money, they are urged to tell them to call her.