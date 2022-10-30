WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it.

“It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.

This is the third year the Sunshine Recovery House has hosted it’s Scared Sober haunted house, and it is located at 412 McKeen Street in Waco.



“We’re just out to have fun and shed some light on the darkness that addiction, people in addiction walk through,” Tobin said.

All the proceeds benefit the Sunshine Recovery House which serves local women in the early stages of recovery, providing a healthy place to heal and recover.



“They’ve always really been welcoming and loving and caring, and it’s a really big part of my life,” house resident Annette Garcia said.

The house is an old home in Waco called the pink lady, and it is in need of repairs…specifically for repairing all the windows in the house.



“We have 70 windows, and it’s going to cost us about $64 grand to replace them and the rotten wood,” Tobin said.

Waco has about three houses for men totaling around 60 beds, and for women there are only 17 beds with 11 of those being at the Sunshine Recovery House.



“But if they go home, if they go back to that seat of addiction, that root of addiction, they’re going to fall back into those habits,” Tobin. “So transitional housing has been proven to lessen that chance of them, not guaranteed, but lessen the chance of them going back out.”

The team says the haunted house is suitable for all ages, and they’ve had brave three year olds up to teenagers.



“And all of the fundraising that we do really helps our house to stay open and provide as many opportunities for women trying to get sober as possible,” Garcia said.

If you’d like to donate, click here.