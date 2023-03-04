WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing and endangered man.

33-year-old Randall Barber is 5’2”, and has brown hair with green eyes. He weighs around 200 pounds.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says Randall was last seen near the 2400 block of W. Waco Drive. He was wearing a black hoodie, with black pants and flip-flop-style sandals. He also takes medicine for mental health concerns, and has not been taking them since he was reported missing.

If you know of Randall’s whereabouts, you can call 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.