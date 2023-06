WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing.

According to the department, the family of Brent Furl has been looking for him. If you see Furl, you are urged to not approach him, as he has medical needs and a tendency to run.

Furl is possibly driving a 2011 Silver Toyota Camery, with the Texas License Plate DVP7145. Police are urging the public to immediately call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500 if you see Furl or have recently seen him.