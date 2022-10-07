McGregor (FOX 44) — A search warrant affidavit gives new details about the shooting the ended with five people dead and the suspect in the hospital.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.

Lorena Aviles & Natalie Aviles Natallie Avila & Miguel Avila Monica Delgado

According to a affidavit for search warrant filed Oct. 6th, McGregor Police went to a shots fired call in the 900 block of S. Monroe at 7:39 a.m. Officers saw a grey pickup truck pull out of the driveway of 903 S. Monroe Street.

Sgt. Jason Grochowski tried to stop the truck and chased after it with the help of other officers. They say the truck stopped at one house and the driver got out and began firing.

Officers returned fire, injuring Jaimes-Hernandez. EMS took him to the hospital. At this time, Jaimes-Hernandez is still in the hospital, and the only charge he is facing is Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Officers found the victims in two homes.

A GoFundMe for the family of Monica Delgado has raised over $19,000 of its $40,000 goal for funeral expenses. Another GoFundMe set up for the family of Lori and Natalie Aviles has raised over $35,000 of its $40,000 goal.