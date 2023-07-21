Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report that the mother of a man already facing multiple charges in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend has now been arrested in the same case. She is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Mary Jane Valdez, also listed on jail records as Mary Jane Ramos, was arrested on one count of kidnapping on Wednesday, and has since bonded out. Her son, Francisco Valdez, remains in the McLennan County Jail on several charges, with his bond totaling $337,000.

Francisco Valdez.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police were initially called around 6:31 p.m. on June 18. They were told that a man the victim knew broke into a home in the 800 block of North 17th Street and forced a woman out of her home and into a vehicle. When the woman struggled against him, the man was accused of choking her.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim was forced into the back seat of a GMC Sierra pickup that Mary Jane Valdez was driving. The affidavit stated the victim heard the driver ask where to go, and was told to go to the 1900 block of Homan Avenue.

The affidavit stated that for the entire drive, the victim was screaming for help while Francisco Valdez was accused of hitting, strangling and biting her. The affidavit further stated that when they got there, Francisco Valdez asked someone for a rope, saying he was going to kill the victim because “he was looking at 50 years in prison from charges she pressed on him.”

As the victim screamed, another person tried to help her escape. A struggle ensued between the three of them. The affidavit stated that someone said police were coming, and Francisco Valdez ran from the scene. The victim was able to get out of the truck, and the driver drove away.

Police reported that the victim ended up around Colcord Avenue and North 18th Street and managed to call her family members, who met her there with police. Police noted that the victim sustained visible injuries, including bruises and bite marks.

Police confirmed the identities of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrants. Valdez was found on Wednesday and booked into the jail. He remained there Friday on charges of violation of bond or protective orders, aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, assault with strangulation with previous conviction, assault with bodily injury with prior conviction and repeated violation of certain court orders.