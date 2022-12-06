Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The second suspect in an October vehicle theft has been taken into custody by Waco Police.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday. Hernandez was found at a Waco motel with a stolen vehicle and taken into custody by Waco PD’s Traffic Unit.

This comes after 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Mesquite Police Department on October 24. Mesquite officers identified a stolen pick-up truck which immediately started to flee. Gonzalez was captured after a 30-minute pursuit – and is in the McLennan County Jail, as of December 6.

Isabel Gonzalez. (Courtesy: Waco PD) Rolando Hernandez. (Courtesy: Waco PD)

Waco Police originally asked the community for help of in finding Gonzalez and Hernandez on October 18 – who were suspects in the theft of over $750,000 worth of vehicles. Hernandez was wanted by Waco PD for Engaging in Organized Crime – a first-degree felony – in addition to causing an accident and not stopping to render aid as he fled from police during a traffic stop.

Waco Police detectives worked closely on this case with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson PD, Bellmead PD, and Plano PD – along with other agencies across the state of Texas.