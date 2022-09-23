WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot.

McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.

Holland says that all statewide, regional, and local Republican candidates who are on the 2022 Ballot have been invited to speak – with commitments from Sen. Brian Birdwell, Rep. Doc Anderson, Candidate for State Representative District 13 Angelia Orr, County Judge Scott Felton, District Attorney Candidate Josh Tetens and State Board of Education Dist. 14 Candidate Evelyn Brooks.

The Keynote speech will be delivered by McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Scaramucci – both of who have been involved in helping to stop human trafficking.

Holland says the rally is sponsored by the McLennan County Republican Women, the McLennan County Republican Party, the Latino Strike Force of Central Texas, and numerous donors from the area. Free food and drinks will be provided, along with several food trucks and merchandise vendors being available.

The music starts at 10 a.m., with the program to follow at 11 am. The event will conclude by 1 p.m.