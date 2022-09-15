WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A community outreach event will be providing free health services to senior adults, caregivers, and to the general public.

The AmeriCorp Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair inside the Richland Mall on Friday. The event will offer several service booths providing a variety of different health services – such as flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.

In addition to offering blood pressure checking, hearing testing, glucose testing and cholesterol testing – the event will also be providing holistic information on topics such as assisted living, nursing homes and community resources.

Information will also be provided about Area Agency on Aging – an organization which helps anyone 60 years and older and their caregivers navigate decisions such as finances, health care, benefits, housing and everyday life.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Scott & White Health Plan, Seniorific News and Everest Rehabilitation Hospital.