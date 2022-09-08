WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-day undercover operation targeting the solicitation of prostitution leads to seven arrests and $1,060 seized.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley says the department’s Street Crimes Unit, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division (DPS CID), performed this operation.

Officers posted ads on known sites used for engaging in prostitution on Tuesday and Wednesday. They met with the offenders and arrested them on the scene. Shipley says that seven total arrests were made in the Waco area, and all were charged with the solicitation of prostitution.





Mikel Irvin (left), Ferdinand Guitaud (center) and Widnel Sylfort (right).



Washington Vega (left) and Hector Matute (right).



Aaron Lopez (left) and Milton Perez-Enriquez (right).

Officers also seized $1,060 in U.S. currency – which the suspects brought to the location to pay for sexual services. Officers also seized seven cell phones and impounded three vehicles.

Shipley says this was “a job well done by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, DPS CID, and community partners that helped in this operation’s success.” Waco PD’s Street Crimes Unit is a partner of the Texas Anti-Gang Center – a multi-agency operation serving the Central Texas area.