WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University is getting the word out about some construction projects.

The university is seeing the ramping up of pre-construction activities ahead of widening University Parks Drive from La Salle Avenue/Highway 77 to Loop 340/Highway 6. This area includes several off-campus student apartment complexes.

This is a priority project to improve safety and mobility by widening the road, adding a middle turn lane and installing pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and street lighting. There is also the addition of a traffic signal at the 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue intersection.

The university expects construction to last twelve months, with a lot of this work planned to happen at night.