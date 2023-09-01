Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Several area men found themselves being arrested on state jail felony charges during a Waco Police Department sting operation targeting those seeking the services of prostitutes.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the operation lasted from August 28 through August 30, and was executed by the Waco PD Street Crimes Unit and the Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team. The idea of the sting was to curb solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution of minors.

Arrest affidavits filed in support of the various arrests were all basically similar. In each case an ad had been posted on a known site used for prostitution and when someone called, a meeting was set up at a local hotel. Text messages were exchanged detailing services wanted and an agreed-upon price.

In some cases it was agreed that the responding “customer” would bring a specific soft drink. Then when the individual showed up, he would be taken into custody, and would be sent a test text to confirm that the phone on the individual was the same and messages compared.

A total of 19 arrests were made. In addition to these arrests, $1,899.85 in U.S. Currency, 19 cell phones, 3.8 grams of marijuana, 0.9 grams of cocaine and four firearms were seized.

Spokesperson Shipley said those arrested during operation included Kevin Tubbs, 39-year-old Manuel Orlando Luna, 28-year-old Angel Martinez, Phillip Corujo, 38-year-old Antonial Quinn Butler, 52-year-old Elroy Cross, 48-year-old Kelly James Brown, 37-year-old Saul Aguirre Rosales, 29-year-old Elisco Vasquez, 26-year-old David Anthony Gonzales, 22-year-old Hayden Allen Blevins, 32-year-old Johan G. Vasquez, 53-year-old James Randoll Reneau, 56-year-old Gregory Lane Potter, 32-year-old Christopher Rene Madrigal, 54-year-old Larry Shane Ashby, 31-year-old Faustino Guadarrama and 38-year-old Javier Bautista-Martinez.

A police statement said:

“The successful outcome of this operation is a testament to the effective coordination, motivation, and dedication exhibited by each Officer. The combined efforts have undoubtedly made a positive impact in the City of Waco.

“The operation was made possible through the effective collaborative partnership with the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Career Criminal Apprehension & Supervision Team, Traffic Unit, Waco Police Department Staffers, and Waco Police Department Polygrapher, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. We thank everyone for their hard work.“