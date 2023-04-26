Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Severe Weather started moving into Central Texas around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for most of the area at that time through 10 p.m.

FOX 44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint warned that strong storms Wednesday evening will have the potential to produce widespread large hail (2-3+ inches), damaging wind gusts (70+ MPH), and a few tornadoes.

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources as severe storms move across the state. Gov. Abbott also directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) to support any requests for assistance from local officials.

The National Weather Service is forecasting baseball-sized hail (approximately 3 inches), wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour or greater, and a threat of tornadoes reaching EF-2 strength or greater across large portions of North, Central, and East Texas.