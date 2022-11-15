Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police report making an arrest of a suspect in a sexual assault not long after the attack took place.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said a man identified as 61-year-old Richard Pietrzyk was found still at the scene when officers answered the call.

Police report it happened near the 5900 block of Crosslake Parkway Monday with Pietrzyk booked into the McLennan County Jail later in the day.

Police report that the victim was a 24-year-old woman.

Pietrzyk remained in the jail Tuesday with bond set at $10,000.