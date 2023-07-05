BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is expanding it’s reach to feed more families and individuals seeking assistance in Central Texas.

In an effort to combat food insecurity in the greater Waco area, the food pantry has partnered with schools, medical centers and churches just like St. Paul Lutheran Church.

“We’re excited about it because this is a new avenue for us to travel. And this is something that once we get this figured out, we may replicated in other parts of the city just because I think that we can do some good,” says executive director of the Shepherd’s Heart Robert Gager.

Now, the Bellmead remote pantry will be able to serve more people, more often because right now the Shepherd’s Heart 18 mobile centers have a limited reach.

If the new location is a success, the pantry plans to amp up its reach with more locations in “food desert” areas. The Bellmead location will be open four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, between 12 and 4pm.

Although hunger often remains unseen, the harsh reality is many individuals are struggling right in our backyard.

Shepherd’s Heart is driven by volunteers and the support of local groups and individuals determined to address the issue.

“Last year, we recovered about 1.2 million pounds of food. We’re at least on pace to do that again this year. That makes a difference because as much as we can get donations of food, we put it away and put it out right here,” says Gager.