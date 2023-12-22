WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Families from local school districts like Waco, La Vega and Connally lined up in a Christmas drive-thru to receive a big bag of gifts from the Shepherd’s Heart food pantry.

Over the last two months. Shepherd’s Heart has gathered toys from generous community members in order to provide Christmas gifts to the less fortunate. The organization is expected to give 1,500 children toys this year.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., volunteers passed out gifts and offered prayer to those waiting in line. Each gift is tailored to the child based on their gender and age range.

Children will receive gifts like baby dolls, toy Nerf guns, bicycles and scooters.

“There’s a whole lot of families that rely on us for Christmas,” says CEO Robert Gager. “They just don’t have the resources. As a parent, you just say, ‘Oh, I can’t do Christmas for my kid, and I feel bad.’ But we help them feel better.”

For over 13 years, Shepherd’s Heart has been serving the community to ensure that every child has a great Christmas. For this year, Gager will be driving the extra toys to Del Rio and partnering with a local church there to provide more children with toys.

FOX 44 News was one of many businesses in the Waco area that participated in Shepherd’s Heart’s “Toys from the Heart” donation drive last November. You can view our previous story here.