WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Shepherd’s Heart, in collaboration with the Farm Bureau of McLennan County, anticipates to feed over 800 families after Thursday’s donations.

Inspired by the work Shepherd’s Heart does for the community, members of the Farm Bureau of McLennan County decided to put their resources together to assist in feeding families in need. This resulted in the donation of 801 packages of beef to the non-profit organization.

Shepherd’s Heart Executive Director Robert Gager shares why donations like these make all the difference, “We exist based on what the community pours into us. We’re the largest faith-based pantry in Central Texas. We don’t have government money running here. This is all based on donations from the community. And so, that’s what we need is donations from the community. [Whether] it’s monetary or food, whatever.”

Both organizations understand the importance of providing a balanced and nutritional diet, and hope to continue feeding those in need in the years to come.

Shepherd’s Heart is always looking for community support and donations.