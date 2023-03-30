WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas is home to several up-and-coming filmmakers, and it’s time for their work to be spotlighted!

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is hosting its 254 Showcase this Friday from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Texas Music Café – located at 715 Washington Avenue. The public is invited to come check out some short films made in Central Texas – and can also meet the filmmakers and celebrate the independent movie scene in Waco.

Event organizers say these films are passion projects from local storytellers. Some films are from young moviemakers, while others are shorts from seasoned storytellers. There will be brand new work, films which have won multiple awards on the festival circuit – and also a sneak peak at a feature film.

For more information, as well as a guide to all the films to be showcased, you can go here.