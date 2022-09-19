Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.

Officers arriving on the scene spotted the suspect, who tried to run from them. He was chased and taken into custody.

22-year-old Fabian Alvizo was transported to the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with three counts of endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury – along with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alvizo was also charged with evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify as a fugitive. Jail records also indicated Alvizo had a previous warrant for assault causes bodily injury, assault-physical contact, public intoxication, no drivers license and a warrant for a parole violation.

Bond had not been set as of Monday afternoon.