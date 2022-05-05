Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old Waco woman is being held on multiple charges following a shooting incident Wednesday.

Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired in the 500 block of North 32nd Street about 6:30 p.m., and found two people had been arguing.

At some point, one of them was reported to have pulled a weapon and started shooting. The suspected shooter fled by the time officers arrived – but those present were able to provide a detailed description.

Officers started searching the area and found someone matching the description walking nearby. A handgun was also recovered. The shots fired all missed any target.

The woman arrested was identified as Jaztiney Ladajia Bowens. Officers said the relationship between the suspect and others was not known.

Bowens was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony deadly conduct with a firearm and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, with bond not set.