Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is being held on 15 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Monday night shooting incident.

The incident happened near the Kate Ross Apartments, during which shots were fired into a home with nine children and six adults inside.

Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery remained in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $1,145,000 on these charges, plus one more of assault bodily injury family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and giving false ID information.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South 11th Street just after 10:00 p.m. Monday on a call of shots fired. The arrest affidavit stated one of the victims on the scene said several people were all hanging out in the parking lot at the apartments – when a man started out “play fighting” with his girlfriend.

At some point, the girlfriend started screaming for help, and two men went over to help her – at one point punching the man to get him away from her.

At this point the man, who police say was Montgomery, went to a nearby white truck and retrieved a pistol. The victim and his friends ran into a house, when Montgomery started shooting at it.

Montgomery was detained near the scene, and a handgun was recovered. A security guard is quoted in the affidavit as saying he saw Montgomery with a pistol in his hand.

The affidavit stated officers found six bullet holes. Another officer found Montgomery’s girlfriend, who was punched and had two swollen eyes.

The affidavit stated that when officers first made contact with Montgomery, he gave them a name that returned invalid.