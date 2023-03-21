Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police have tracked down a woman they believed to have been involved in a December 2022 incident in which shots were fired into a Waco home.

Taesha Cornelius Richardson was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on a charge of felony deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it was on December 30 that officers were sent to a home in the 600 block of North 16th Street on a report of a disturbance between two women.

When police arrived, they learned that a third woman fired a handgun into the residence and fled the area. Officers investigating at the time developed the 33-year-old Richardson as a suspect in the shooting, and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for her. Richardson was found and taken into custody.

Jail records showed that in addition to the deadly conduct charge, Richardson was also being held on multiple other charges for traffic violations and violations of city animal ordinances and failure to appear in court.