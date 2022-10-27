WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Fans of Magnolia are flocking to downtown Waco for a Silobration!

The seventh annual homecoming celebration at the Silos will last throughout this Saturday. Festivities include daytime music, a vendor fair, a roller rink, and more. The Silos are located at 601 Webster Avenue.

Here are some of the things we can expect:

An evening with Jo: October 27, 7:15 p.m.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: October 28, 7:15 p.m.

JOHNNYSWIM: October 29, 7:15 p.m.

Rollerskating: All weekend, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendor Fair: All weekend, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Silobration is a free event, with the exception of select ticketed experiences. For more information, and to buy tickets, you can go here.