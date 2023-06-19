WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old man reported missing.

The Waco Police Department says Joseph Deloa was reported missing on Sunday morning. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 Block of W. Lake Shore Drive.

Deloa was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray button-up shirt with blue horizontal stripes and a beanie. He is 5’6”, and weighs around 130 pounds.

Deloa has a longer black hair with gray in it, and has a scraggly gray beard. He has slight dementia.

If you know of Deloa’s whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1 or 253-750-7500.