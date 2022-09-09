Waco (FOX 44) — The Week Three Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is the Waco High School Lion Pride Band.

The Director of Bands is Scott Stulir. He is joined by Tyler Sage, who leads the jazz band and Marching/Visual program, and Michelle Wilson, who is the woodwind specialist and leads the non-varsity band and color guard.

The Lion Pride Band will take part in several marching competitions this year, including Bands of America, and UIL.

