WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews plan to open the newly-constructed eastbound to westbound Bagby u-turn bridge to traffic this Thursday evening, weather and field conditions permitting.

This Friday morning, following the Bagby u-turn bridge opening, crews will fully close the Highway 6 eastbound to westbound u-turn, from before Depot Drive to just after Du Puy Drive. This closure will be in place through next year while crews continue constructing frontage road bridges along Highway 6 within the project limits.

TxDOT is encouraging the traveling public to pay attention and to eliminate distractions as travelers become acclimated to the new roadway configuration.