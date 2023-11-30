WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An exciting celebration of diversity also promises to be a feast for the senses!

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CTHCC) is set to host “Sabor: Taste The Nations Dinner” at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, located at 2601 N University Parks Drive, and is presented by Alliance Bank.

This event will bring together food, wine and music from eight different nations. It will offer the community a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of cultures thriving in the Waco area.

The Hispanic Chamber says that Waco’s diverse cultural landscape is rapidly evolving, and “Sabor” is a vibrant testament to this transformation. The event will spotlight dishes from Honduras, Mexico and Spain.

Live music will also be provided, which will highlight Cuba and Colombia. The Chamber says that the beats of various countries will create an atmosphere of celebration and unity while providing entertainment.

For ticket information, you can call 254-754-7111.