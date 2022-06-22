McLennan County (FOX 44) — Beverly Hills Police ended a standoff Wednesday evening with one person in custody. 28-year-old Patrick Scot Watkins of Beverly Hills faces a charge of Aggravated Assault.

According to police, Watkins got into an argument with a 29-year-old woman in the 900 block of Harvard and brought out a shotgun. She left in fear and says Watkins chased after her and injured her with his vehicle.

By the time police got to the scene, officers say Watkins had driven off. An ambulance took the woman to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Beverly Hills Police later got a report that Watkins was back at the home on Harvard. When officers arrived, they say he left a white truck and ran into the home.

Waco Police officers and S.W.A.T. members assisted Beverly Hills officers in surrounding the coaxing Watkins out of the home. They say Watkins decided to leave the home and turn himself in.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for the home and that they found multiple weapons in conjunction with narcotics. Watkins will probably face more charges as the investigation continues.